The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 156,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,900,000 after acquiring an additional 83,320 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $997,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $558,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3,477.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 566,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,804,000 after buying an additional 550,355 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,608,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,653,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,413. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.05 and a 52-week high of $165.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.31.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.31%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,714.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,714.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.77.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

