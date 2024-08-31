The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Position Raised by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 30.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $1,903,374,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,120,119,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,102.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 810,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,780,000 after buying an additional 743,402 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,184,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $842,597,000 after buying an additional 464,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 26,378.2% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 407,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 406,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock worth $32,181,365. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:GS traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $510.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,820,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,769. The stock has a market cap of $164.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $484.49 and its 200 day moving average is $443.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $517.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.86%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.