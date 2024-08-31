The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Trimmed by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 322 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.94.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $3.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $510.25. 1,820,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,769. The stock has a market cap of $164.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $484.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.16. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $517.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock worth $32,181,365. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.