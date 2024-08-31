The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 218.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter worth about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSY opened at $193.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.13 and its 200-day moving average is $193.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $219.92.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 54.31%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,912.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,912.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $286,245.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,531,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,538 shares of company stock valued at $667,793. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. Argus cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hershey from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.79.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

