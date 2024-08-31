The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $368.50. 3,216,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,417,637. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $354.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.95.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.33.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

