The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Bey Douglas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $913,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $74,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $368.50. 3,216,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,417,637. The business’s fifty day moving average is $355.21 and its 200 day moving average is $353.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The company has a market capitalization of $365.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.