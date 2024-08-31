The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,515,000 after acquiring an additional 518,433 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $23,990,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $14,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SJM. Argus reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.31.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:SJM traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,804. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $146.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

