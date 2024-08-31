The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Stake Cut by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,679 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,620,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,303,000 after acquiring an additional 190,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 769.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,402,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,057 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 107,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,608 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,474,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,374,000 after purchasing an additional 384,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,266,178.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LSXMA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $31.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of LSXMA stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.81. The company had a trading volume of 624,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,564. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.77. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion and a PE ratio of 9.80.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

