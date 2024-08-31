The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Shares Bought by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital lifted its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 45,576 shares during the quarter. The Mexico Fund accounts for approximately 1.2% of Matisse Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Matisse Capital’s holdings in The Mexico Fund were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 39,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,687,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,994,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,503,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,336,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Mexico Fund news, Director Richard B. Vaughan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $33,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,340. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Mexico Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The Mexico Fund Announces Dividend

NYSE MXF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.85. 44,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,247. The Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th.

About The Mexico Fund

(Free Report)

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

