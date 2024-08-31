The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,818,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,195,000 after acquiring an additional 78,407 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,766,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,039,000 after purchasing an additional 778,264 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,672,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,662,000 after purchasing an additional 114,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,978,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,618. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $185.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.02.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at $86,900,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,021 shares of company stock worth $4,190,611. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

