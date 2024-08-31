The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,506 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 187,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $253,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.9% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,978,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,618. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $185.57. The stock has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total value of $218,778.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,943 shares in the company, valued at $97,929,359.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,900,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,021 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,611 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

