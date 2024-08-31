The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Southern were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at $7,834,000. BOS Asset Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Southern by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 138,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,831.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $211,796.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,280 shares of company stock worth $1,678,625. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SO. Wolfe Research cut Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.40. 4,137,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,458,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.52. The firm has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $89.68.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.42%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

