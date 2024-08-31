The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Purchased by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Toro by 17.6% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 115,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 34,115 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 116,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 37,332.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 470,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,034,000 after buying an additional 469,643 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS purchased a new position in Toro during the second quarter worth about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $1,903,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Toro stock opened at $92.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.23. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $77.15 and a 1-year high of $104.23.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Toro from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.25.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

