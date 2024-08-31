The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 387.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,265 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 26,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 11,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 10,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 35,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TD opened at $59.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $104.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.24 and a 200-day moving average of $57.68.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.739 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

