The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by OMC Financial Services LTD

OMC Financial Services LTD lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,759 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,932 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 47,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 13,318 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.95.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.6 %

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,401,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,458,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.77 billion, a PE ratio of 98.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.17. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

