The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,265,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,437,417. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.25. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WMB shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

