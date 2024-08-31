Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF (NASDAQ:GSIB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF (NASDAQ:GSIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSIB stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.50. Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $34.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57.

About Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF

The Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF (GSIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is an actively managed, concentrated portfolio of large-cap stocks selected solely based on the designation as a Global Systemically Important Bank. Stocks are equally weighted in the portfolio.

