TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance
TXMD opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $3.96.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.
TherapeuticsMD Company Profile
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
