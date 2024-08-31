TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

TXMD opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $3.96.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter worth about $612,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.9% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 636,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 101,282 shares during the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.