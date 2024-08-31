Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $670.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $630.41.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.5 %

TMO opened at $614.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $577.70 and a 200-day moving average of $575.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $622.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total transaction of $2,221,584.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,397,760.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,084 shares of company stock valued at $19,767,092 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $2,909,524,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,493,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,842,762,000 after buying an additional 1,231,059 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $705,636,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,692,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $898,175,000 after acquiring an additional 697,383 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,786,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.