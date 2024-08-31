Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Short Interest Update

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Thule Group AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of THUPY stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.00. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920. Thule Group AB has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01.
Thule Group AB (publ) Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Thule Group AB (publ)
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Thule Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thule Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.