Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Short Interest Update

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of THUPY stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.00. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920. Thule Group AB has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01.

Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company in Sweden and internationally. The company offers roof racks, roof boxes, and carriers for transporting cycling, water, and winter sports equipment; rooftop tents mounted on a car; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

