Thunder Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIEV) Short Interest Update

Thunder Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,800 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the July 31st total of 153,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 743,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Thunder Power Price Performance
Shares of AIEV opened at $0.64 on Friday. Thunder Power has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $12.12.
About Thunder Power
