Thunder Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIEV) Short Interest Update

Thunder Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,800 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the July 31st total of 153,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 743,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Thunder Power Price Performance

Shares of AIEV opened at $0.64 on Friday. Thunder Power has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $12.12.

Get Thunder Power alerts:

About Thunder Power

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Thunder Power Holdings Limited manufactures passenger electric vehicles. Thunder Power Holdings Limited was founded in 2013 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Thunder Power Hong Kong Limited operates as a subsidiary of Electric Power Technology Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.