TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Stock Price Down 0.9%

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 131.80 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 131.80 ($1.74). Approximately 338,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 828,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133 ($1.75).

TI Fluid Systems Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of £655.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 880.00, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 129.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 139.86.

TI Fluid Systems Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TI Fluid Systems’s payout ratio is 4,000.00%.

About TI Fluid Systems

TI Fluid Systems plc designs, manufactures, and sells thermal and fluid system solutions in Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, North America, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS), and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles; thermal management fluid systems, including HEV and BEV heating and cooling lines; and powertrain components and quick connectors.

