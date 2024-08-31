Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 20,500 Shares

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $124,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,657,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,631,294.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,350.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 8,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,560.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 3,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $21,595.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 13,300 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,667.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 14,300 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $84,799.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 15,304 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $92,436.16.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $43,050.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 12,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 48,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $352,110.00.

Tile Shop Stock Performance

TTSH stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $280.51 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.38 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 2.52%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Tile Shop by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 12,921 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tile Shop by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 344,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tile Shop by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,539,000 after buying an additional 620,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

