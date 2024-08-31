Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Up 0.9%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 4,041,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 25,466,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.
Tilray Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Tilray Company Profile
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
