Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Up 0.9%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 4,041,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 25,466,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Tilray Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tilray Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tilray by 36,687.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,677,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,373,000 after buying an additional 10,648,403 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,169,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 355,778 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the first quarter valued at $586,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,679,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 213,834 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 1,077.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 171,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 156,524 shares during the period. 9.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.