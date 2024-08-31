Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $633.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Titan Machinery updated its FY25 guidance to $0.00-0.50 EPS.

Titan Machinery Trading Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ TITN opened at $15.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.26. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TITN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Capmk cut Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Titan Machinery from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.