Titon (LON:TON) Shares Down 1.5%

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 63.52 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.86). 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 9,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66 ($0.87).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The stock has a market cap of £7.31 million, a P/E ratio of -722.22 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 71.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 76.23.

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products; and hardware for windows and doors, including handles, hinges, trickle vents and extract fans for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies.

