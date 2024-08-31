Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,982,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,158,255,000 after buying an additional 216,849 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,577,000 after acquiring an additional 185,746 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $18,792,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 842.9% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 147,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,098,000 after acquiring an additional 131,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at $51,087,881.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,257 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,950. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Toll Brothers stock traded up $1.78 on Friday, reaching $144.07. 1,285,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,641. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.08 and a fifty-two week high of $149.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.76.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

