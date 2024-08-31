Toncoin Price Down 19.9% Over Last 7 Days (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $5.38 or 0.00009092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $18.36 billion and approximately $265.56 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Toncoin has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,133.05 or 0.99990355 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012620 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007716 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,111,188,988 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,111,150,632.982448 with 2,534,814,530.1186347 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.42135927 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 540 active market(s) with $318,266,523.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

