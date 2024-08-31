Toncoin (TON) Price Hits $5.33 on Major Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $5.33 or 0.00009014 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion and approximately $228.24 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,169.58 or 1.00007964 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012605 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007730 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,111,211,169 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,111,201,534.460744 with 2,534,863,097.5000386 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.39238413 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 540 active market(s) with $251,675,530.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

