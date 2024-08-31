Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NYSE:NDP) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.90 and last traded at $38.23. Approximately 5,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 5,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.34.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.18.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 103,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,140 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $759,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the second quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

Featured Articles

