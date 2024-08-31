Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NYSE:NDP) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.90 and last traded at $38.23. Approximately 5,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 5,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.34.
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.18.
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Energy Independence Fund
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.
Featured Articles
