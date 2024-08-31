TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL) Short Interest Update

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the July 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 Stock Performance

NASDAQ TPGXL opened at $25.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.95. TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4344 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%.

