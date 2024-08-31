Trademark Financial Management LLC Acquires 2,485 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Trademark Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 1.8% of Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 336,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 146,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 652.9% during the second quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 82,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 71,434 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 132.4% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.28. 3,464,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,190,430. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $47.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average of $43.73.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

