Trademark Financial Management LLC Acquires 594 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Trademark Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Trademark Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $571,000. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 84.8% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,550,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,757 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 18,545 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 258,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 17,898 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 50,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $37.97. 394,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,114. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

