Trademark Financial Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,270. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $63.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

