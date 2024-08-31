Trademark Financial Management LLC Sells 3,016 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Trademark Financial Management LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 6.1% of Trademark Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546,138 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,352 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,574,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 927.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,790,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,710 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,601,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,735. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.96 and a 52 week high of $50.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average is $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

