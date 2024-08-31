Trademark Financial Management LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Trademark Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,171,271 shares. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.58 and a 200 day moving average of $83.68. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.