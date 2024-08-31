TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Position Reduced by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,447,587,000 after purchasing an additional 58,243 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in TransDigm Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,354,369,000 after buying an additional 442,182 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,965,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,420,882,000 after buying an additional 30,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,056,109,000 after acquiring an additional 192,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $790,822,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,708 shares of company stock valued at $133,146,005 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,422.94.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $8.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,373.21. 251,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,362. The company has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $802.46 and a 52 week high of $1,380.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,272.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,255.87.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

