TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,372.76

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,372.76 and last traded at $1,371.56, with a volume of 82959 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,333.06.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDG. StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,422.94.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,272.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1,255.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.86, for a total value of $39,715,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,776,710.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.86, for a total value of $39,715,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,776,710.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,019,981.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,708 shares of company stock valued at $133,146,005 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its position in TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

