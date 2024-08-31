Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $802.64

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 802.64 ($10.58) and traded as high as GBX 909.50 ($11.99). Travis Perkins shares last traded at GBX 900.50 ($11.88), with a volume of 173,138 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.51) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.55) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,100 ($14.51) to GBX 910 ($12.00) in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travis Perkins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 940 ($12.40).

The stock has a market cap of £1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,362.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 878.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 802.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13,750.00%.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

