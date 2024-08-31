Traws Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRAW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Traws Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the July 31st total of 16,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 98,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Traws Pharma Trading Up 1.5 %

TRAW stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. 18,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,896. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.39. Traws Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Traws Pharma Company Profile

Traws Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecule oral product candidates for respiratory viral diseases and cancer. The company is developing investigational novel therapies for influenza and COVID19 that are designed to address treatment resistance, such as TRX01 (travatrelvir), a Mpro/3CL inhibitor in development for the treatment of COVID19; and TRX100 (viroxavir), an endonuclease inhibitor in development for the treatment of pandemic influenza.

