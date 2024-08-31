Traws Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRAW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Traws Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the July 31st total of 16,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 98,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Traws Pharma Trading Up 1.5 %
TRAW stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. 18,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,896. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.39. Traws Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.37.
Traws Pharma Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Traws Pharma
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Traws Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traws Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.