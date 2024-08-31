Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Director Acquires $20,970.00 in Stock

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) Director Ronald E. Estes bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $20,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,227.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Trinity Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Trinity Capital stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $694.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.56.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $54.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 40.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.53%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is 126.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIN. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Trinity Capital by 14.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 911,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,377,000 after buying an additional 115,134 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,022,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Trinity Capital by 77.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 39,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 17,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

