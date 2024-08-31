Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TCOM. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, CLSA increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $47.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day moving average is $47.23. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.42. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,336,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

