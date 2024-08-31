TrueFi Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $99.31 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0859 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TrueFi has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $99.31 million and approximately $13.58 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,241,947,376 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,156,233,088 tokens. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,241,947,376.1551602 with 1,156,233,087.84972 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.08702345 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $14,507,305.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

