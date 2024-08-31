TrueMark Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,582 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,278,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,221,000 after purchasing an additional 689,395 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Kellanova by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,504,000 after buying an additional 655,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth about $35,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $83.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.32.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $4,489,838.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,297,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,386,688.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 855,800 shares of company stock worth $55,663,566 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of Kellanova stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,253,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,706. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.34. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $80.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.39%.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

