TrueMark Investments LLC Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000.

JMST stock remained flat at $50.94 during midday trading on Friday. 437,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

