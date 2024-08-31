TrueMark Investments LLC Buys Shares of 5,508 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,587,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,735. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.40. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.96 and a 52 week high of $50.68.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.