TrueMark Investments LLC Makes New $533,000 Investment in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,008 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000. TrueMark Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Genco Shipping & Trading at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth $3,812,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,326,000 after purchasing an additional 47,060 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 965.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 106,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 96,050 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 6,233.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,199,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 156,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 36,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GNK stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.59. 260,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,749. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.34. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $23.43. The company has a market cap of $752.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,266.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on GNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

