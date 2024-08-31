TrueMark Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 10,371 Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter worth $4,790,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter worth $563,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after buying an additional 19,018 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,067,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,035,000 after acquiring an additional 191,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.74. The stock had a trading volume of 291,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,894. The firm has a market cap of $671.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.73. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $18.05.

Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $159.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $29,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,621.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

