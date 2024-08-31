TrueMark Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 7,647 Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNLA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,782. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.74 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.48.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1981 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.