TrueMark Investments LLC Takes $450,000 Position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. TrueMark Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of A-Mark Precious Metals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMRK. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,681,000 after acquiring an additional 67,452 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,178,000 after acquiring an additional 106,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMRK. Northland Securities lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

